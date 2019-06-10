Too many risks in way of Dish-DirecTV merger - JPMorgan

Count JPMorgan among the skeptics of a possible merger of the satellite businesses of Dish Network (DISH +0.2% ) and DirecTV (T -1.7% ) -- about which chatter pushed Dish to a sudden 3% jump Friday.

There are "both regulatory and personality issues" in the way of such a combination, analyst Philip Cusick says, adding he doesn't think talks are active.

"We believe the dis-synergies of pulling DirecTV away from AT&T’s U-verse in buying power would be value destructive," he says. Even so, a merger of those businesses could be the catalyst that gets HBO renewed at Dish, he notes.

Aside from any potential merger activity, he's Overweight on both Dish and AT&T, with price targets of $40 (currently implying 7.6% upside) and $38 (19% upside) respectively.