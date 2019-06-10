Target boosts family paid leave benefits

Target (TGT +0.7% ) says it's instituting a new paid family leave policy at the end of the month that doubles paid leave to four weeks from two weeks for births, adoptions, surrogacy or foster placement.

Target is also extending an affordable backup care solutions program that provides for child care and elder care to include workers at stores and distribution centers. The benefit starts this fall.

On the wage front, the retailer raised its base pay to $13 an hour this month and has said it will pay all workers $15 an hour by the end of 2020.