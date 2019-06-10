Stocks ease off session highs

The Nasdaq, up 1.4% , retreats from its earlier gain of 2.0%, while the S&P 500 ( +0.7% ) and Dow ( +0.5% ) also slip from their session highs as U.S.-China trade tensions overhang the market.

In addition, Mexico disclosed some details to its pact with the U.S., noting that the country will review in 45 days its progress in reducing migration into the U.S.; no specific target was set as part of the deal.

Information technology ( +1.3% ), consumer discretionary ( +1.3% ), and financials ( +1.3% ) lead the advance, while utilities ( -0.7% ), real estate ( -0.5% ), and consumer staples ( -0.2% ) are the only declining S&P 500 sectors.

10-year Treasury yield rises 5 basis points to 2.134%.