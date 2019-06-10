Top Boeing shareholder 'concerned' about 737 MAX oversight failures - FT

Vanguard has raised concerns with Boeing (BA +0.5% ) management over its handling of the grounded 737 MAX, saying its fund managers have become "very concerned" by reports of oversight failures following the aircraft's two crashes, Financial Times reports.

The issues raised by Vanguard - BA’s largest shareholder, with a 7.1% stake - were included in a letter from the mutual fund group's top portfolio company engagement official, according to the report.

The letter says Vanguard had "engaged with Boeing leadership and directors to convey our concerns" and would continue the discussions.

The group also has contacted Boeing critic Ralph Nader that said it frequently intervenes following incidents that "put the health and safety of consumers at risk, or threaten to disrupt confidence in an industry."