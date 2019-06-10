Tetraphase up 11% on retrospective Xerava data

Nano cap Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH +11% ) is up on below-average volume in response to results from three studies that support the value proposition of antibiotic XERAVA (eravacycline), approved in the U.S. in April 2018 for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAIs). The data were presented at the Surgical Infection Society Annual Meeting in Coronado, CA.

A post hoc analysis of the Phase 3 INGITE1 and IGNITE4 trials showed a clinical cure rate of 89.0% versus 88.6% for comparators in patients with complicated appendicitis. The respective cure rates were 88.8% and 89.7% in patients with cIAIs not associated with appendicitis.

To better understand the outcomes of hospitalization for cIAIs, a retrospective cohort study from ~180 hospitals involving 4,453 patients with cIAIs and positive cultures was conducted, showing a 7.6% resistance rate to third-generation cephalosporins. The mortality rate from cIAIs was 7.6%, but jumped to 11.2% in patients who were readmitted within 30 days of discharge.