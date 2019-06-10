Lockheed, Pentagon have 'handshake' deal for round of F-35 jets

The U.S. Department of Defense says it has a "handshake" agreement with Lockheed Martin (LMT -0.7% ) for the first multi-year purchase of F-35A fighter jets that would cut the price by 8.8% and bring the price of each aircraft below $80M/year earlier than expected.

The agreement is preliminary and a final deal is expected to be sealed in August for the 12th batch of jets worth $34B, Reuters reports.

The first-ever multiyear agreement for the jets represents a shift in sales practices from annual purchases to more economic multi-year deals that lower the cost of each jet to $81.35M from $89.2M.