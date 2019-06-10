Stifel expects Walmart momentum to continue

Stifel analyst Mark Astrachan walks away from last week's Walmart (WMT +1.3% ) annual meeting with a positive view on the retailer.

Astrachan and team expect Walmart's sales growth will remain solid and think strong management execution should keep Walmart's costs under control and allow for stable operating margins through FY20.

"Walmart’s investment in price and associates is working, resulting in improved traffic trends and store productivity... Continued comparable sales growth and strong e-commerce results better position it to compete against online competitors compared to retailer peers," reads the Stifel update.