BAML slaps Ensco Rowan with Underperform rating on lack of free cash flow

Ensco Rowan (ESV -3.9% ) slides after BofA Merrill Lynch reinstates coverage with an Underperform rating and $7 price target, expecting further underperformance for the stock without any line of sight to deleveraging the balance sheet.

BAML analyst Chase Mulvehill says the Ensco-Rowan merger created the the largest and most diverse offshore driller but his "less sanguine" floater market outlook, along with high debt levels, does not lend itself to any free cash flow between now and year-end 2021.

Transocean (RIG -2.1% ) also is lower after BAML picks up coverage with a Neutral rating, saying its backlog's cash flow benefit is offset by high leverage and near term capital requirements, restricting RIG's ability to generate free cash flow until 2022.

ESV's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform and SA Authors Rating is Bullish, but its Quant Rating is Very Bearish.