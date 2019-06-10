Valeritas up 5% on positive V-Go data

Valeritas Holdings (VLRX +4.6% ) is up on average volume on the heels of new data on its V-Go Wearable Insulin Delivery device. The results were presented at the American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions in San Francisco.

Patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) who switched to V-Go from a basal regimen for their insulin therapy experienced lower HbA1C levels without increasing their daily dose of insulin.

The retrospective analysis of 73 patients showed an average HbA1C reduction of -1.3 with 16% fewer accompanying prescribed medications. The incidence of hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) dropped to 19% from 23%.