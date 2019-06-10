RedHill nabs U.S. patent covering RHB-104 and RHB-204

The USPTO has issued a Notice of Allowance to RedHill Biopharma (RDHL -0.8% ) for a new patent covering RHB-104 for Crohn's disease and RHB-204 for Mycobacterium avium complex disease. Once issued, the patent should be effective until at least 2029.

The company plans to meet with the FDA in H2 to discuss a registration path for RHB-104, including the design of a pivotal Phase 3 study.

It expects to launch a pivotal Phase 3 trial evaluating RHB-204 in patients with pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) infections in H2.