Auto suppliers gain on tariff relief

Auto suppliers are gaining after the U.S. and Mexico work out a deal to prevent immediate tariffs and G20 talks between President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are being suggested by the White House.
Gainers include Superior Industries (SUP +8.9%), Delphi Technologies (DLPH +6.1%), Tenneco (TEN +5%), China Automotive Systems (CAAS +4.8%), Adient (ADNT +3%), Aptiv (APTV +3.7%), Autoliv (ALV +3.5%), Meritor (MTOR +3%), Dana (DAN +2.6%), Garrett Motion (GTX +2%), Veoneer (VNE +2.9%), Lear (LEA +1.8%), Modine (MOD +1.9%) and BorgWarner (BWA +1.8%).
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox