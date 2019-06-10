Auto suppliers gain on tariff relief

Auto suppliers are gaining after the U.S. and Mexico work out a deal to prevent immediate tariffs and G20 talks between President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are being suggested by the White House.

Gainers include Superior Industries (SUP +8.9% ), Delphi Technologies (DLPH +6.1% ), Tenneco (TEN +5% ), China Automotive Systems (CAAS +4.8% ), Adient (ADNT +3% ), Aptiv (APTV +3.7% ), Autoliv (ALV +3.5% ), Meritor (MTOR +3% ), Dana (DAN +2.6% ), Garrett Motion (GTX +2% ), Veoneer (VNE +2.9% ), Lear (LEA +1.8% ), Modine (MOD +1.9% ) and BorgWarner (BWA +1.8% ).