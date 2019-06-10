Global X readies to launch pot ETF

Global X Management plans to start an exchange-traded fund that will invest in marijuana, according to a prospectus it filed last week. The Global X Marijuana ETF will invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the Underlying Index.

To be eligible for inclusion in the Marijuana Index: A company must derive at least 50% of its revenue, operating income, or assets from the marijuana value chain; The company must also be listed on a regulated stock exchange; It must operate in a manner that is legal under all laws, rules and regulations applicable to the company’s business.