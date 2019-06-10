Global X readies to launch pot ETF

Global X Management plans to start an exchange-traded fund that will invest in marijuana, according to a prospectus it filed last week.
The Global X Marijuana ETF will invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the Underlying Index.
To be eligible for inclusion in the Marijuana Index: A company must derive at least 50% of its revenue, operating income, or assets from the marijuana value chain;
The company must also be listed on a regulated stock exchange;
It must operate in a manner that is legal under all laws, rules and regulations applicable to the company’s business.
Brown Brothers Harriman is the custodian and transfer agent for the fund.
In May, Horizons ETF Management Canada received regulatory clearance to start two leveraged pot ETFs on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
