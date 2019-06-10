Little growth seen at Cheniere Energy Partners, RBC says in downgrade

Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP -1.5% ) is lower after RBC Capital downgrades shares to Sector Perform from Outperform with a $44 price target, saying it does not expect much growth beyond run-rate earnings.

RBC analyst Elvira Scotto approves of the company's positive final investment decision on Sabine Pass' Train 6 and updated run-rate guidance, but she believes the announcements were in-line with expectations and future growth projects are at Corpus Christi.

CQP has climbed nearly 4% since the Train 6 FID, when it also raised its guidance for adjusted EBITDA to $5.2B-$5.6B and annual run-rate production guidance to 4.7M-5M mt/train.