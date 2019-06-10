Presumed positive effect of cannabis consumption on opioid overdose deaths not there

A just-published study has contradicted the findings of an early one that implied a connection between the availability of legal marijuana and opioid overdose deaths.

The earlier study, published in 2014 in JAMA Internal Medicine, showed that, between 1999 and 2010, states with medical cannabis laws had almost a 25% lower average rate of opioid overdose deaths compared to states without legal cannabis.

The new study, published today in PNAS, showed that the link reversed when the period was extended through 2017. The updated data showed that the rate of opioid overdose deaths was 23% higher in states with medical cannabis laws compared to states without.

