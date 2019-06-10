DuPont rated Outperform at Cowen, latest in mostly favorable analyst reviews

DuPont (DD +0.1% ) is initiated with an Outperform rating and $83 price target at Cowen following the Corteva ag division spinoff, which the firm says will allow it to focus on a tighter set of core businesses where the company holds considerable brand value and untapped commercial expertise.

It is the latest in a round of initiations for the stock in recent days; last Thursday, SunTrust started coverage with a Hold rating and $79 price target, saying while a recovery in DD's end markets is "feasible," the firm sees the stock constrained by U.S.-China trade tensions and headwinds in the auto and electronics markets in the near term.

Citi rates the stock a Buy with a $79 price target, saying with the ag separation now behind the company, investors can focus on DD's "compelling standalone fundamentals."

Finally, Morgan Stanley assigns an Overweight rating and $78 price target, adding that nothing structural or strategic is likely to be announced before Sept. 1 - which would be the two-year anniversary of the DowDuPont merger - for tax reasons.