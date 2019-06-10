Armada Hoffler to buy Baltimore office building for $101M

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) agrees to acquire Thames Street Wharf office building in the Harbor Point development of Baltimore, MD, for $101M.

Morgan Stanley and Johns Hopkins Medicine together lease 92% of the property's 263,426 rentable square feet; building is 100% occupied with an average remaining lease term of 7.4 years.

Sees purchase adding to funds from operations with the property generating an expected cash net operating income of ~$7.1M in the first full year of ownership, equating to an estimated underwritten cash capitalization rate of 7.1%.

Plans a public offering of series A cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock to raise cash to pay for the acquisition.