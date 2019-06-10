Casey's General Stores +1% after earnings topper

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) reports an average fuel margin of $0.186 during FQ4 vs. $0.163 a year ago. Same-store gallons fell 2.8% Y/Y/

Same-store sales were up 5.7% for the grocery/other merchandise business with total average margin of 31.5%. "Refinements in product offerings and promotional strategies in higher margin items contributed to increased same-store sales growth and margin expansion comparatively for the fourth quarter and fiscal year," notes CEO Terry Handley.

Same-store sales for the prepared food/fountain were up 2.0% with a total average margin of 62.2%. "Continued benefits from strategic price increases, favorable commodity costs and changes in promotional campaigns resulted in considerable margin expansion in the fourth quarter compared to the same time period a year ago," stated Handley.

Looking ahead, Casey's sees FY20 same-store sales fuel growth of -0.5% to +1.0%. The retailer expects grocery/other merchandise same-store sales of +2.5% to +4.0% and prepared food/fountain same-store sales of +3.0% to +6.0%.