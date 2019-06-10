Stocks rise again but fade through the afternoon

Stocks extended last week's gains with the Dow posting its sixth straight gain for its longest daily winning streak in 13 months, after Pres. Trump dropped his threat to impose tariffs on Mexican goods.

"You have to be impressed by how resilient the U.S. stock market continues to be in the face of all the uncertainties," says SEI Investments chief market strategist Jim Solloway. "The market is reacting to the underlying strength of the economy and resilience."

But buying interest cooled off in the afternoon, leaving the S&P and Dow with modest gains for the session while the Nasdaq closed with a healthy 1% increase.

The S&P 500 consumer discretionary (+1.1%), information technology (+1%) and financials (+0.9%) sectors, which are among the most heavily weighted sectors, outperformed the broader market.

Consumer discretionary received strong support from Amazon, (+3.1%), information technology climbed with semiconductor stocks, and financials benefited from higher U.S. Treasury yields, as the two-year and 10-year yield each rose 6 bps to 1.90% and 2.14%, respectively.

U.S. WTI crude oil settled -1.4% to $53.26/bbl.