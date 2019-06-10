Ocwen transfers 1M loans to MSP platform, merges legal entities

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) completes the final phase of its loan transfer process and transition from REALServicing to the Black Knight LoanSphere MSP platform.

The company also completed the merger of its licensed legal entity, Ocwen Loan Servicing, into PHH Mortgage.

As a result of the loan transfers and legal entity merger, Ocwen will now provide mortgage services through two primary brands: PHH Mortgage for forward servicing and lending and Liberty Home Equity Solutions for reverse lending and servicing.

The company expects to evaluate future branding alternatives.