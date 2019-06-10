Dominion Energy to offer 12.5M equity units

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) announces a public offering of 12.5M Series A equity units at $100 each, with an underwriters option to purchase an additional 1.875M corporate units.

Each equity unit initially will be in the form of a 2019 Series A Corporate Unit consisting of a contract to purchase common shares of Dominion in the future and a 1/10 undivided beneficial ownership interest in one share of Dominion cumulative perpetual convertible preferred stock with a liquidation preference of $1,000/share.

Dominion says it plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes and to repay short-term debt.