FDA Ad Com tomorrow on utility of higher-dose opioids

The FDA's Anesthetic and Analgesic Drug Products Advisory Committee and the Drug Safety and Risk Management Advisory Committee will jointly meet tomorrow and Wednesday, June 11 & 12, to seek public input on the clinical utility and safety concerns associated with higher range opioid analgesic dosing in the outpatient setting, including the best strategies for managing the risks while ensuring access to the medications for appropriate patients.

