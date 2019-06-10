Invitation Homes to refinance $418M of debt

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) completes a $403M, 12-year secured term loan with U.K.-based life insurance company Rothesay Life Plc.

Total cost of funds for the loan is fixed at 3.59% for the first 11 years, then floats at LIBOR +147 bps in the 12th year.

Used proceeds from the loan and cash on hand to repay $418M of outstanding secured debt.

INVH now has no debt maturing before 2022, except for $230M of convertible notes maturing in 2019 which it plans to settle in common shares.

Refinancing is expected to result in annualized cash interest savings of ~$3.6M.