Readerlink working on higher Barnes & Noble bid - WSJ

Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) is 1.9% higher after hours following a Wall Street Journal report that book distributor Readerlink is working to disrupt Elliott Management's buyout bid for the retailer.

Readerlink -- which distributes books to nonbook retailers like Target and Walmart -- is working on a topping bid, according to the report, and Barnes and Noble is now trading postmarket at $6.93, above Elliott's deal for $6.50/share.

The report notes a "keep-shop" provision in Elliott's bid that says if Barnes & Noble strikes a deal with a third party before the end of June 13, Elliott would be entitled to payment of up to $4M, with the breakup fee moving to $17.5M after that.