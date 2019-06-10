Top refinery lobby group sues Trump EPA over E15 gasoline

The American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers lobby group files a lawsuit attempting to block the Trump administration's effort to expand sales of higher ethanol blends of gasoline, escalating the battle between the oil and corn industries over U.S. biofuel policy.

Pres. Trump had directed the Environmental Protection Agency to lift a summertime ban on the sale of gasoline containing 15% ethanol in an effort to help U.S. farmers; the EPA unveiled its rule doing so on May 31.

The AFPM asked the D.C. Court of Appeals to review the EPA's rule, according to papers filed today.

Relevant tickers include ADM, GPRE, GPP, PEIX, REGI, REX, VLO, PSX, MPC, PBF, HFC, DK, CVI

ETFs: PBW, QCLN, FUE, PUW, HECO