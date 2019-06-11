Tesla rallies into Tuesday's annual meeting

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is gearing up for its annual shareholder meeting - set to kick off today at 5:30 p.m. ET - amid recent wild stock fluctuations driven by sudden sentiment changes on Wall Street.
This year, shareholders will consider the re-election of two board members, new equity incentive and employee stock purchase plan, as well as recertification of the company's outside accounting firm, a public policy committee and a proposed simple majority rule to replace the current super majority.
After swinging to a loss in Q1, Elon Musk insisted that the company will return to profitability in the second half of 2019, meaning investors will focus on any updates to those predictions.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox