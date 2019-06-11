Tesla rallies into Tuesday's annual meeting

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is gearing up for its annual shareholder meeting - set to kick off today at 5:30 p.m. ET - amid recent wild stock fluctuations driven by sudden sentiment changes on Wall Street.

This year, shareholders will consider the re-election of two board members, new equity incentive and employee stock purchase plan, as well as recertification of the company's outside accounting firm, a public policy committee and a proposed simple majority rule to replace the current super majority.

After swinging to a loss in Q1, Elon Musk insisted that the company will return to profitability in the second half of 2019, meaning investors will focus on any updates to those predictions.