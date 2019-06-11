Amazon Go is loving The Big Apple

Just a month ago, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) opened its first cashier-free convenience store in New York. This morning it will open another.

300 Park Avenue in Midtown will also be the second Amazon Go location to serve brewed coffee and espresso drinks, something the company has been testing back in Seattle in a deal with Starbucks.

Cameron James, VP of physical stores at Amazon, wouldn’t comment on how many stores Amazon ultimately plans to bring to New York, but it's been reported the company could open as many as 3,000 locations across the country by 2021.