HBO cancels 'Vice News Tonight'

HBO (NYSE:T) is not renewing its nightly news series with Vice News, ending the show's seven-year run with the premium channel.

"Vice news is a pillar of this company - one of growing significance and power to the Vice brand," Vice News CEO Nancy Dubuc announced in an email. "As one of the most trusted places for news for people under the age of 35, the world news VICE News more than ever and we’re dedicated to ensuring more people around the world have access."

A daily Vice News show will continue with more details to be unfurled in coming weeks.