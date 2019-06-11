Big Tech on trial at House hearing

Congress will begin its scrutiny of America's tech giants this afternoon amid growing discomfort in Washington over the power that the companies wield over the industry and public life.

An inaugural hearing by the House Judiciary Committee will analyze anti-competitive practices among Silicon Valley’s biggest names, starting with a look at the impact of their platforms on news content, the media and the spread of misinformation online.

The committee has already put Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Google (GOOG, GOOGL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on alert, and members made clear that the tech titans will go under the microscope.