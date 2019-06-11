Futures up for seventh straight day

It looks like there's another session of gains in store for Wall Street, with DJIA futures up by 83 points and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ahead by 0.3% .

The advance comes despite the latest trade war comments from President Trump, who said that if Chinese President Xi Jinping did not attend the G-20 meeting later this month, there would "immediately" be additional duties levied on Chinese goods.

"The China deal is going to work out. You know why? Because of tariffs," he told CNBC. "Right now, China is getting absolutely decimated by companies that are leaving China, going to other countries, including our own, because they don’t want to pay the tariffs."

Oil is up 1% at $53.77/bbl, gold is 0.1% lower at $1328/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 1 bps to 2.15%.

ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, OTC:SFLA, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV