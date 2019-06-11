China stocks climb as Beijing offers support

China equities outperformed overnight, with the Shanghai Composite jumping 2.6% , after Beijing encouraged local governments to use special bonds for infrastructure projects in a bid to shore up economic growth.

That helped offset President Trump's threat to raise tariffs again if President Xi Jinping doesn’t meet with him at the G-20 summit at the end of June.

The onshore yuan also bounced off its closing low of the year as the PBOC set its reference rate higher than forecast and announced plans to sell bills this month after the currency was hit in May.

ETFs: FXI, KWEB, ASHR, YINN, CAF, EWH, CQQQ, YANG, MCHI, GXC, CYB, FXP, PGJ, CN, KBA, TAO, CHIQ, HAO, CHIX