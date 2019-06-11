EU to decide on disciplinary procedures for Italy

Representatives of the EU's national governments are meeting today to decide whether to start disciplinary procedures over Italy's rule-breaking debt levels.

Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini has chosen, for now, to play the stand-off softly softly, insisting that he didn't want to "pick up a fight with Europe" and that a compromise could be found.

Easing concerns about a snap election, heads of the ruling parties are set to meet with finance minister Giovanni Tria to set out a shared budget package acceptable to the EU Commission.

ETFs: EWI, HEWI, DBIT, FLIY