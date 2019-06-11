Fed judge nears nixing $69B CVS-Aetna deal

Federal judge Richard Leon appears to be on track to derail CVS's (NYSE:CVS) $69B plans to buy health insurer Aetna, amid concerns the deal would give the nation's biggest drug store too much power and result in higher drug prices, sources told the New York Post.

After sparring with lawyers and witnesses for two days last week, Judge Leon scheduled oral arguments for July 17 and is expected to rule soon after that.

A rejection by would likely set the stage for an appeal by DOJ, which has recommended that the deal be approved.