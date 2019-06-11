Nissan seeks to make peace with Renault

Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) must "make our peace" with Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY), according to CEO Hiroto Saikawa, after a feud threatened to rip apart the 20-year alliance between the two companies.

It's not merely a cross-shareholding or board member exchange structure, he added, but a "cradle" for cooperation and value creation.

The future of the partnership was thrown into doubt after last year’s arrest of Carlos Ghosn, then chairman of Nissan and chief executive of Renault, and became more difficult after Renault and Fiat-Chrysler last week held abortive merger talks.