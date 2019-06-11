Genentech’s Gazyva successful in mid-stage lupus nephritis study

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (OTCQX:RHHBY) announces positive topline results for NOBILITY, a Phase II clinical trial investigating the safety and efficacy of Gazyva (obinutuzumab) for adults with proliferative lupus nephritis.

The study met its primary endpoint, showing Gazyva, in combination with standard of care, demonstrated enhanced efficacy compared to placebo plus standard of care alone in achieving complete renal response at one year.

In addition, Gazyva met key secondary endpoints showing improved overall renal responses (complete or partial renal response) and serologic markers of disease activity as compared to placebo.

There are currently no FDA-approved therapies for lupus nephritis.

The study enrolled 126 people who were randomized to receive Gazyva or placebo infusions on Days 1, 15, 168, and 182.