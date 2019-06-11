Digital Realty prices unsecured senior notes due 2029

Digital Realty Trust, L.P., operating partnership of Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) has priced an underwritten public offering of $900M of 3.600% unsecured senior notes at 99.823% of par value, with a coupon of 3.600% and will mature on July 1, 2029.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the notes, together with borrowings under the operating partnership's global revolving credit facility or cash on hand, to refinance all of Digital Realty Trust, L.P.'s outstanding 3.400% Notes due 2020 and 5.250% Notes due 2021.