Servier and Galapagos completes enrollment in knee OA study

Servier and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) have completed recruitment for their ROCCELLA Phase 2 trial with GLPG1972/S201086, for patients with knee osteoarthritis (OA), ahead of schedule.

The trial enrolled more than 850 patients in 12 countries.

The primary objective of ROCCELLA is to evaluate the efficacy of at least one dose of GLPG1972/S201086 compared to placebo in reducing knee OA progression after 52 weeks of treatment. This will be assessed by measuring cartilage thickness with MRI.

Secondary objectives include safety and tolerability, several additional measures of structural progression, pain, function, stiffness, and patient global assessment.