U.S. weighs more Iran sanctions

A European payment system, known as INSTEX, designed to circumvent U.S. sanctions on Iran will be ready soon, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas announced as he met Iranian officials in Tehran.

The deal has the Trump administration weighing additional penalties against the Special Trade and Finance Institute, an Iranian financial body set up as a go-between for humanitarian trade with Europe.

Punishing the STFI could doom Instex because it raises the possibility of sanctions risk to anyone who's a part of the European mechanism.