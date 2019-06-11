JPMorgan downgrades Beyond Meat on valuation call

JPMorgan lowers Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) to a Neutral rating from Overweight following the meat alternative seller's IPO run from $25 to as high as $186.43.

While JP is highly favorable on the total addressable market for alternative meat and Beyond Meat's role within it, the share price ran right past the firm's price target of $120. "At some point, the extraordinary revenue and profit potential embedded in BYND… will be priced in' – we think this day has arrived," advise analyst Ken Goldman and team.