Mesoblast expands Japan license agreement with JCR Pharmaceuticals

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) has expanded its partnership with JCR Pharmaceuticals in Japan to the use of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) for the treatment of newborns who lack sufficient blood supply and oxygen to the brain, a condition termed neonatal hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy (HIE).

The license agreement was previously amended for use in wound healing in patients with Epidermolysis Bullosa.

The agreement has now been further expanded to provide JCR with rights to sell TEMCELL for HIE and to access Mesoblast’s broad patent portfolio for this indication. JCR plans to initiate a clinical trial of TEMCELL in newborns with HIE in July 2019 in order to further extend the label in this indication.

Mesoblast has the right to use all safety and efficacy data generated by JCR in Japan to support commercialization plans for remestemcel-L in U.S. and other markets.

