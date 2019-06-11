Fiserv prices $9B notes offering

Fiserv's (NASDAQ:FISV) public offering of senior notes consists of:

$2B of notes that mature in 2024;

$2B of notes that mature in 2026;

$3B of notes that mature in 2029;

$2B of notes that mature in 2049.

Offering is expected to close June 24, 2019.

Intends to use proceeds from this and potential future offerings of securities, with borrowings under its term loan and revolving credit facilities, to refinance certain First Data debt, make cash payments in lieu of fractional shares as part of merger consideration, and costs related to the merger, the refinancing and related transactions.