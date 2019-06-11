Crocs updates on tariffs impact

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) says it doesn't anticipate that tariffs on Chinese imports will have a material adverse impact on its business due to the company's globally diversified sourcing base.

"We expect the amount of U.S. product sourced from China will be below 10% for 2020," notes Crocs management.

"We are evaluating various mitigation initiatives which will be implemented to lessen the impact on Crocs of any tariffs ultimately put into effect."

Execs with Crocs are presenting today at the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference.

Source: Press Release