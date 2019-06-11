BofA/Merrill analyst upgrades Essential Properties and downgrades EPR Properties

Essential Properties (NYSE:EPRT) to have "outsize" earnings and dividend growth relative to peers, says BofA/Merrill analyst Joshua Dennerlein. Dennerlein double upgrades Essential Properties Realty Trust to buy from underperform and sets PT to $23 from $20. He is less concerned about portfolio quality and believes management has done a good job of executing on their business plan since the IPO.

Following EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) "strong performance" over the past 14 months, BofA/Merrill analyst Joshua Dennerlein sees the total return potential of only 7%. Analyst downgraded EPR to underperform from neutral with an unchanged PT of $20. He further feels the company's portfolio is riskier than peers.