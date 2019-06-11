Wells Fargo to shed private real estate i-banking division

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) agrees to sell Eastdil Secured, its private real estate investment banking division through a management-led recapitalization in partnership with Singapore-based investment firm Temasek and certain institutional clients of Guggenheim Investments.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Wells Fargo will retain the public market real estate investment bankers of Eastdil, who will form the Real Estate, Gaming, Lodoging, and Leisure industry coverage group within Corporate & Investment Banking.

After the completion of the transaction, Wells Fargo will keep a minority stake in Eastdil.

Sees deal closing in Q4 2019.

In 2018, Eastdil Secured advised on 827 transactions for $243.5B.