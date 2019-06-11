Christopher & Banks' comp decreases 3.6%, revised FY2019 outlook

Christopher & Banks (NYSE:CBK) reports comparable sales declined 3.6% in Q1.

E-commerce comparable sales increased 10.7%.

Gross margin rate down 100 bps to 30.8%, due to increased fulfillment costs related to the higher penetration of eCommerce sales and in connection with our ship from stores initiative, as well as deleverage of occupancy costs.

SG&A expense rate +0 bps to 35.1%.

Merchandise Inventories fell 1.5% to $45.7M.

Store count -5 Y/Y to 457.

The Company repurchased 182K shares for ~$82K during the quarter.

FY2019 Guidance: Net sales: flat to +2%; Gross margin rate: +100 bps to +200 bps; SG&A expense rate: -100 bps to -150 bps.

