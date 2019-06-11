Chico's FAS -6% after weak sales outlook

Chico's FAS(NYSE:CHS) reports comparable sales fell 7.0% in Q1 on a lower average dollar sale and a decrease in transaction count. Total sales were down 7.8% as 41 net store closures factored in.

A bright spot was the Soma business, with comparable sales up 3.4% during the quarter off strength in the bras and sleepwear categories.

Chico's gross margin fell to 36.9% of sales from 40.4% a year ago. The impact of product liquidations, continued charges related to the omnichannel programs and accelerated depreciation as a result of the retail fleet optimization plan all factored into the margin drop.

Looking ahead, Chico's expects a mid-single digit decline in total net sales during Q2 and a low-to mid-single digit decline in total net sales for the full year.

Shares of Chico's are down 6.16% premarket to $3.20. The 52-week low is $3.24.

