Total produces first gas from North Sea's Culzean field

Total (NYSE:TOT) says it has started production from the Culzean natural gas field in the North Sea, which will be responsible for 5% of the U.K.'s gas needs when it reaches peak production.

Culzean contains 250M-300M boe and is expected to pump out 100K boe/day, making it one of the North Sea's biggest fields.

"The Culzean project is delivered ahead of schedule and more than 10% below the initial budget, which represents capex savings of more than $500M," says TOT's exploration and production chief Arnaud Breuillac.

TOT, which took over the project following last year's acquisition of Maersk Oil, is operator and has a 49.99% stake in Culzean, while BP owns 32% and JX Nippon has 18%.