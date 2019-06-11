Delmar Pharma updates terms of rights offering

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) has adjusted certain pricing information and key dates for its previous rights offering. The subscription period will now expire at 5:00 PM ET on June 25, unless extended by the Company.

The unit pricing remains $1,000 per unit, consisting of one share of Series C Convertible Preferred Stock and warrants to purchase DelMar's common stock.

The conversion price will now be $3.10 and each unit will now consist of 209 warrants to purchase common stock at an adjusted exercise price of $3.10 per share.

The warrants will still be exercisable for five years after the date of issuance.

The subscription rights are exercisable for up to an aggregate of $1.9M of units on a pro rata basis if subscriptions are received in excess of that threshold.