Genmab inks deal with J&J for next-gen anti-CD38 antibody

Building on their successful partnership developing Darzalex (daratumumab), Genmab A/S (GMAB) inks an agreement with Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) unit Janssen Biotech granting the latter an option for an exclusive global license to develop and commercialize a next-generation human CD38 monoclonal antibody based on the former's Hexabody technology.

Under the terms of the deal, Genmab will fund R&D activities through clinical proof-of-concept studies in multiple myeloma (MM) and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Based on these data, Janssen will have the option to secure an exclusive worldwide license to develop, manufacture and commercialize the candidate, called HexaBody-CD38.

If Janssen elects to license the product, Genmab will receive a $150M option exercise fee and will be eligible for up to $125M in development milestones and a flat 20% royalty on net sales until some time in 2031, followed by tiered royalties of 13 - 20% thereafter.

If Janssen elects not to proceed, Genmab will continue development and will commercialize HexaBody-CD38 for Darzalex-resistant patients and all other indications except MM or amyloidosis.

Genmab says the agreement will not materially impact its 2019 financial guidance.