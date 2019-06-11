Visa launches B2B cross-border payment network

Visa (NYSE:V) commercially launches a business-to-business payments network, Visa B2B Connect, intended to provide a way for financial institutions to quickly and securely process high-value corporate cross-border payments globally.

Covers more than 30 global trade corridors, with an aim to expand to as many as 90 markets by the end of 2019.

The network’s digital identity feature tokenizes an organization’s sensitive business information, such as banking details and account numbers, giving them a unique identifier that can be used to facilitate transactions on the network.

Along with Visa’s core assets, Visa B2B Connect utilizes open source Hyperledger Fabric framework from the Linux Foundation, in partnership with IBM.