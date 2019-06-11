HD Supply -3.6% on lowered guidance range

Despite beating earnings expectations, shares of HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) are down 3.6% premarket after the company lowered its full-year outlook.

Facilities Maintenance's May sales were unfavorably impacted by weak HVAC sales due to unusually cool weather, a temporary disruption in order fulfillment in the Southeast due to a vendor software issue in our Atlanta distribution center and a calendar shift due to 2018’s 53-week year.

For fiscal 2019, the company lowered its adjusted EPS guidance range to $3.52-$3.70 (from $3.52 to $3.81), on sales of $6.25B-$6.35B (from $6.3B-$6.45B).